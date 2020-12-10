Liberia: Post-Election Violence Clashes in Bassa

Reports reaching this paper from the Port City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County say several persons have been injured in post-election violence clashes between supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and the Collaborating Politic Parties (CPP) during a countered jubilation.

Liberians on Tuesday December 8, went to the poll to vote in a referendum, which coincided with the country's second post war senatorial mid-term elections. The process of voting was relatively peaceful across the 15 counties except in few areas were like Gbapolu County where thugs hijacked two ballot boxes.

Sources in Buchanan told this paper Wednesday that it all started when supporters of the CPP candidate, incumbent Senator Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence took to the streets in a pre-victory celebrations as preliminary results blaring the air-ways tend to put her ahead of the CDC candidate former Foreign Minister Gbezhongar Finley.

Our source said as the crowd of jubilant supporters ran along the main streets they sang songs with lyrics such as "Weah leave Bassa, we na want you here." Their jubilation was met by a countered reaction from supporters of the CDC thereby resulting to the throwing of stones and other missiles.

"Yes there was stone throwing," Police spokesmen Moses Carter confirmed the incident to this paper on Wednesday.

He confirmed that there were countered jubilation between supporters of the CPP who had earlier taken to the street and CDC supporters who also met with them on Tubman Street.

Mr. Carter also confirmed that several individuals were wounded in the process but the situation had not been assessed as at the time of the interview.

Efforts to contact both candidates on the behavior of their supporters proved futile, but the paper was informed by the police spokesman that calm had return to the city and that the Police managed to have separated the two sides pushing them back to their respective party headquarters.

Meanwhile, the National Elections Commission (NEC) is expected to begin announcing provisional results today.