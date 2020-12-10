Kenya: Light Aircraft Crash-Lands on Isiolo-Meru Highway

Two people have narrowly escaped death after a light aircraft they were in crashed at Maili Nane along the Isiolo-Meru road.

The plane was trying to land on the tarmac following mechanical failure.

Eyewitnesses told Nation.Africa that the aircraft crashed as the pilot was trying to avoid an incoming lorry and motorbike.

The two occupants are employees of Lewa Conservancy and were from Isiolo headed to Nanyuki.

Buuri Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Asugo confirmed the incident but declined to give further details saying investigations are still ongoing.

More follows...