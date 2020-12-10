Kenya: CAF Fines Kenya Sh1 Million Over Ruto, Odinga Pitch Invasion

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has accused Deputy President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga's security detail of forcefully aiding the politicians access to the Moi International Sports Cente, Kasarani pitchside during a recent competitive match involving Harambee Stars.

The continental body has thus slapped Football Kenya Federation (FKF) with a $10,000 (about Sh1 million) fine for failing to control the politicians' movements during the game.

Ruto was pictured addressing Harambee Stars players at the playing area (Zone 1) after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match pitting the home team against Comoros on November 21.

The match ended 1-1, with Masoud Juma scoring Kenya's goal and the DP's media team later announced he'd offered the team a Sh1 million token following their efforts in the game.

"The dignitaries (Ruto and Raila) had heavy security attached to them. They barged through the stewards arranged by Caf security officer," a Caf statement reads in part.

Caf had earlier released strict protocols to be adhered to, including barring fans from attending all its qualification matches as a way of curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Caf has also reminded FKF of its obligations to secure the stadium during future engagements.

"According to CAF Disciplicary Code (Art. 8.2), "The host association or club is responsible for order and security both inside and around the stadium before, during and after the match. It is liable for incidents of any kind and can be rendered subject to disciplinary measures."

FKF has three days to appeal this decision.