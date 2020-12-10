Kenya: Alll Set for NSL Kick-Off

The 2020/21 season of Kenya's second-tier football league, Betika National Super League ( BNSL), starts this weekend in various stadiums across the country.

BNSL chairman Johnstone Sakwa has told Nation Sport that Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has informed the league's leadership that the season openers will go on as planned.

"We had a meeting with FKF leadership last week and were informed that the league will kick off on December 12. As NSL leadership, we take instructions from the federation which we believe has the blessings of the government on this issue. However, I can't speak for FKF as we only abide by the directives given to us," said Sakwa.

In a circular issued three weeks ago, the government only cleared the top-tier leagues to resume but without fans.

Neither FKF president Nick Mwendwa nor secretary Barry Otieno were available for comment on the issue Wednesday as their phones went unanswered.

Sources said the government's directive on the resumption of contact sports, football included, still stands.

"The directives in the previous circular is still effective because none has been issued again. It is only top leagues which have been allowed to resume," said a senior government official from the ministry of Sports who sought anonymity.

In the new fixture, former Kenyan Premier League side Shabana hosts Chemelil Sugar in the first fixture of the season.

But Shabana's coach Vincent Nyaberi said they had been informed that Chemelil's slot has been given to Kisumu Hot Stars following reports last month that the team had been disbanded.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Saturday

Chemelil Sugar v Shabana (Chemelil Complex), Mwatate United v Coast Stima (Wundanyi Stadium), Nairobi Stima v Soy United (Camp Toyoyo), Silibwet v Sony Sugar (Silibwet Grounds).

Sunday

Kibera Black Stars v Muranga Seal (Ruaraka Grounds), Modern Coast Rangers v FC Talanta (Serani Grounds), Vihiga Bullets v APS Bomet (Bukhungu Stadium), Migori Youth v Ushuru (Migori Stadium), Mt Kenya United v Fortune Sacco (Camp Toyoyo), Kenya Police v Kisumu AllStars (Karuturi).