Kenya: NOC-K Welcomes Breakdancing's Olympics Inclusion

The addition of breakdancing to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is music to the ears of the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

On Monday, the International Olympic Committee(IOC) added the now-wildly popular acrobatic dance battles to the 2024 Paris Games with hopes of appealing to a younger audience.

NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku, Wednesday said the development was timely, adding that they have been working on the logistics for the last six months to launch the discipline in the country.

"We are in communication with the International World DanceSport Federation to furnish us with the rules and regulations of the sport. We are looking forward to launching the sport later this month so that individuals and groups start to compete.

We want the sport to grow from the grassroots. It's an exciting sport with a youthful touch and I believe it will draw and attract huge numbers in it's inception and going forward and really, we are excited about it. We can't wait for the Federation to start it's operations" said Mutuku.

Joseph Njoroge, who is part of the Lower Kabete breakers dance group that participated in the Break Free-World Wide competition in the United States of America last July, said the introduction of the sport to the Olympics couldn't have come at a better time.

Njoroge said Kenya has the potential to produce good break dancers if the government and the Federation gets everything right.

"It's something people do for fun, but now that it has been drafted in the Olympics, it makes it even more interesting and entertaining. Pride and finances not withstanding, I believe it is a sport that will bring the country more medals in years to come," noted Njoroge.

In the meantime, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe cried foul after Cross Country failed to be drafted in the 2024 Games.

Coe, in a statement, recorded his disappointment ,saying cross country was an exciting and fast growing sport around the world which deserved a place in the Games given its heritage in France at the Paris 1924 Olympic Games.

"We have developed what we believe is a really exciting mixed relay product and have been encouraged by the commitment from IOC that they will continue to work with us to realise our vision of seeing cross country in future Olympic Games.

Regarding the long race walk, we will consult with our athletes and Competition Commission to develop an event that is able to feature both men and women. The IOC has suggested this could be any mixed gender event using any current venue however are only considering mixed gender race walk event," Coe's statement read in part.