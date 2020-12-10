Kenya: Mathare United, Zoo FC Suspended From FKF-PL

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Wednesday suspended Mathare United and Zoo FC from all football activities.

This decision stems from a publicised fallout between the federation and the two clubs over a Sh800 million broadcast rights deal from sponsors StarTimes.

It was arrived at during FKF's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting chaired by president Nick Mwendwa and communicated to the affected clubs. They have been given 48 hours to change their mind or be expelled altogether.

"We have been very patient with the two clubs and done our best to convince them to meet their obligations in order to preserve the commercial rights of the league. While the other clubs have given us their endorsements, the two have declined to do so as the league enters match day three. The league cannot continue without the two clubs meeting their obligations," Mwendwa said.

Zoo and Mathare have refused to sign an undertaking to surrender the broadcast rights deal to FKF with the club chairmen Ken Ochieng and Bob Munro insisting the clubs own these rights. These two clubs had been barred from competing in the FKF Premier League, which enters is third round this weekend.

The two clubs have until Friday, December 11 at 5pm to sign the endorsement, failure to which the matter will be referred to the federation's General Congress, in February 2021.

Zoo was formed in 2010 and was promoted to the Kenyan Premier League at the end of the 2016 season.

Rachier to face disciplinary proceedings

Ulinzi Stars, who have also not signed the deal were given until Monday, December 14 , failure to which they will be suspended from the top league.

"The NEC considered the case of Ulinzi and noted that being a military team, they require certain processes to be followed. In that regard, we have given them until Monday at 5pm to sign the endorsement.

"Failure to do that will result in them being suspended from the top league," added the FKF president.

He assured players from the three teams that they will be accorded a provisional window of 15 days to sign for other clubs, should their clubs fail to meet their respective deadlines.

At the same time, the FKF president said disciplinary proceedings will be opened against Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier for bringing the game into disrepute.

Rachier wrote a letter to StarTimes withdrawing a letter the club's Secretary General had written to FKF endorsing the broadcast deal.