Kenya: Rachier, Mwendwa Feud Costs Gor Mahia Lucrative Friendly Match

The bad blood between Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa and Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose has once again come out to the fore.

This after the federation refused to sanction Gor's request to play a lucrative friendly match against Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan next week.

The two have publicly clashed over the StarTimes broadcast deal and on Wednesday, FKF opened disciplinary proceedings against the veteran football administrator for writing a letter to StarTimes opposing the deal.

The match was to be used by both teams to sharpen their arsenals in readiness for their upcoming Caf Champions League first round ties. Gor face CR Belouizdad on December 22, while Al Hilal will square it out with Asante Kotoko of Ghana in Accra.

Gor were scheduled to leave Nairobi next Monday to honour the friendly against the Sudanese League giants on Wednesday.

The hosts were to take care of the travelling cost, meals and accommodation, with a source from K'Ogalo revealing to Nation Sport that the trip it was to come with some monetary token to aid the financially crippled K'Ogalo.

In a letter declining Gor Mahia's request to honour the friendly on Wednesday, FKF says the record champions are behind in the 2020 season and have a game against 11 time champions Tusker on December 16, the same day they were primed to play Al Hilal.

Gor play their first league match of the season against Ulinzi Stars at Kasarani stadium on Saturday.

"In this regard as you are aware, we wish to inform you that FKF Premier League is on going and your club has a match against Tusker Scheduled for December 16, 2020," said part of the letter signed by federation Secretary Barry Otieno.

"Consequently we wish to inform you that you wouldn't be able to travel to Sudan from December 14 to December 17," added part of the letter.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa said Rachier's action (letter to StarTimes) threatened the league's sponsorship stability.

On the other hand, the renowned city lawyer has insisted that StarTimes are not allowed to broadcast Gor Mahia's league matches.