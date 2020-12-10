Liberia: New Republic Office Burglarized

9 December 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By New Republic Liberia

The offices of New Republic News paper was burglarized on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 by unknown people.

The office located around the vicinity of the ministerial complex in Congo Town, iron gate door was removed from the upper floor, thus giving the criminals access to the main building.

They took away computers, generators, wheelbarrow and a host of other office materials. Some materials are yet to be seen.

The security on duty was called for questioning. During preliminary questions, he said, he went home to attend to some urgent matters.

