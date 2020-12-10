Tanzania: On Human Flourishing - Independence Day Again, Time to Bring About Our National Determination

HAPPY Independence Day to all my fellow Tanzanians! Once again, today we honour the memory of those who boldly fought for our independence.

We remember Mwalimu and his team who stood firm and fought, not for the defence of the colony, but for the birth of Tanzania as a new nation, something which marked the beginning of the end of the chord that tied our countries and other colonies to a tyrant. We are glad that at last freedom came.

We remember the people who, on the field of battle, were willing to die for their own and the nation's freedom, the freedom of their people, their neighbours and friends in Africa - especially south of the continent, and for future generations of Tanzanians, whom they never had the chance to meet.

This explains why Kambarage and his team would not only seek but demanded for independence from the Crown in London. This we highlight because the new generation, young men and women of this country need to be reminded of the available information on the history and culture of the day and our country at large.

For our young people, this is obviously a time to reflect on freedom and independence, the values and privileges we have tended to take for granted without thanking the people who made it possible.

We are challenging young people to remember and stand for the truth, that to be independent means to take care of oneself, live the values of Tanzania, a land that nourishes and improves us, to remind ourselves of our deep roots and heritage, making our own rules based on where and how we want to progress and providing for our own needs.

Gladly so, on this day we appreciate all they did for us, to experience a new way of life where we wananchi and our leaders are now controlling our nation's direction. This is an important day. Let us be joyful. But this is also a day and time to thank all those who continue to show bravery and selflessness required to keep us that way.

It is more special for President John Joseph Pombe Magufuli, whose interpretation of the day is simply the day for patriotism and our country's pride. A celebration of Tanzania itself. Congratulations.

We may not be doing the traditional observance of Independence Day as it always took hold and became commonplace since 1961, but in reality it remains an official holiday in the country, and we are ceremoniously honouring the day. Let us be happy even though this time again Independence Day celebrations will not be a public event, so to speak.

Interestingly and for the good of the nation, Mr President has once again courageously ordered that the money set aside for the event be used in response to his call and attention not only to certain issues or events, but use the money to complete the Uhuru Hospital project in Chamwino, Dodoma.

Great news indeed! Magufuli's vision and action is not new. He has done so on several occasions. And he is right, because as my title suggests, for him, this is the time for us as a nation to diligently bring about our national determination.

I like the way JPM puts this idea, he always says, our country must move and go forward. Great idea! Even the founders, especially Mwalimu, knew that independence was something to celebrate, and on this day the festivities remain an important part of Tanzanian life.

In a way, JPM has rightly quieted down the day. However, even if there will be no parades, military displays, traditional dances or sporting events, to mention a few, but the day is still loud and the time raucous.

As the completion of Uhuru Hospital races on, we are in a way celebrating the day while highlighting achievements of the government during the past five years, and at the same time paying tribute to leaders of the freedom struggle of this and other African countries.

So the day should stand as a reminder to our leaders that they should be indifferent to material gains and dedicate themselves to the work of building this great nation. Let them also be reminded that they should all follow the path of truth to guide their conduct.

By doing so, they will be able to maintain the dynamism of a peaceful change whose key advocate, President Magufuli, would like it to happen and happen soon. But what exactly does bringing about our national determination all about?

Well, for me it does not matter when it comes to ways Tanzanians should celebrate. What matters, and what is in line with JPM priority for Uhuru Hospital is this; as a nation we still have a lot to do, in fact to fight for, in order to make independence a reality.

My prayer is that the spirit of freedom in Tanzania will prevail wherever tyranny is met. And in today's world, tyranny could come in different faces. As a nation we should be more vigilant than the days of Mwalimu, Kaunda, Mandela and Samora, to mention a few. I know the task ahead is still huge.

Even though we are already enjoying the promise of liberty, yet we must always remember that these has not been fulfilled to the full. We still have a long way to go. But my prayer today is that this will be the day in which many will make a new commitment to this great country.

Yes, they will take, in their hearts, an oath of allegiance and become real Tanzanian citizens who will be ready to show the heart of patriotism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

And this is possible because as we usher in the new government, appointed only recently, for JPM's second term there is no way we can stop and relax while in his first term he showed us what it means to step out from the old to the new, to awake to life and freedom, and lead a purposeful and harmonious life in a country full of milk and honey.

I say full of milk and honey because on this special day, the discovery of wisdom and what mother Tanzania could offer to the world is something that can be learnt and treasured. And to be more confident in this, let us improve our own lives and become positive contributors to any society in need here in Tanzania and beyond.

Finally, I must say I am personally grateful for many peoples' understanding in this unprecedented way of celebrating Independence day. Together with them, I look forward to celebrating together the spirit of Tanzania as we see our country move forwards. But before everything else, let us bind ourselves afresh to our nation's service.

Cheers!

Dr Alfred Sebahene, PhD Social Ethics Specialist and Anti-Corruption Consultant St John's University of Tanzania Dodoma, Tanzania Email Addresses: arsebahene2@ yahoo.co.uk, alfredsebahene@gmail. com