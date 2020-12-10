Tanzania: Women to Task JPM On GBV War

WOMEN have requested President John Magufuli to spearhead the war to end Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country, as they applauded him on his victory against Covid-19, illicit drugs and giving free education to Tanzanian children.

The request was given on Wednesday by Ambassador Getrude Mongela when speaking at a ceremony to award 16 champions of gender based violence for the year 2020.

The awards were organized jointly by Women in Law and Development Africa (WiLDAF), Embassy of Denmark and United Nations Food Programme (UNFPA), aiming to recognize common people who did wonders in the fight against GBV.

Ms Mongela said she believes the Head of State can end GBV in the country because he has done many tremendous things which are bigger than GBV.

"Somebody who has fought Covid-19, who has given free education to our children, where most children who were on the street are now at schools. So if he managed all those big things, we believe GBV is a minor thing for him, let us raise our voice and tell him that we need his help, and because he listens, he will help us," she said.

Director of WiLDAF, Anna Kulaya said this is the first time they have introduced such kind of awards, which will be conducted annually to recognize contributions by common people to end gender based violence in the country.

Shinyanga Regional Commissioner, Zainab Telack who was among the 16 champions, said after her appointment, her first task was to fight against the killing of elder people, which she eventually won.