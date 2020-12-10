Tanzania: Women to Task JPM On GBV War

9 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

WOMEN have requested President John Magufuli to spearhead the war to end Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country, as they applauded him on his victory against Covid-19, illicit drugs and giving free education to Tanzanian children.

The request was given on Wednesday by Ambassador Getrude Mongela when speaking at a ceremony to award 16 champions of gender based violence for the year 2020.

The awards were organized jointly by Women in Law and Development Africa (WiLDAF), Embassy of Denmark and United Nations Food Programme (UNFPA), aiming to recognize common people who did wonders in the fight against GBV.

Ms Mongela said she believes the Head of State can end GBV in the country because he has done many tremendous things which are bigger than GBV.

"Somebody who has fought Covid-19, who has given free education to our children, where most children who were on the street are now at schools. So if he managed all those big things, we believe GBV is a minor thing for him, let us raise our voice and tell him that we need his help, and because he listens, he will help us," she said.

Director of WiLDAF, Anna Kulaya said this is the first time they have introduced such kind of awards, which will be conducted annually to recognize contributions by common people to end gender based violence in the country.

Shinyanga Regional Commissioner, Zainab Telack who was among the 16 champions, said after her appointment, her first task was to fight against the killing of elder people, which she eventually won.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
President Akufo-Addo Wins Re-election in Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.