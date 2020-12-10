Namibia/Zambia: Namibia, Zambia Through to Semis

NAMIBIA and Zambia complete the semifinal line-up at the Cosafa Qualifiers for Total u20 Afcon, Mauritania 2021 after the last round of Group B action was played in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday.

Zambia finished as pool winners after a 2-0 victory over Malawi, while Namibia take the best-placed runner-up spot after they were beat Comoros 1-0.

Defending champions Zambia will now meet Group A winners Mozambique (15h30) in the Last 4 on Friday, while Namibia take on Group C winners Angola (12h00).

It is shift in the semifinal fixtures brought about by the tournament regulations. Originally the winners of Group B were to play the best-placed runner-up, but tournament rules state that teams from the same pool cannot meet again in the semifinals.

And those semifinal games will have an additional massive carrot being dangled in front of the teams.

Apart from a place in the final to tussle for the coveted regional trophy the winners will also both qualify for the Total u20 Afcon, Mauritania 2021, and potentially set themselves on the path for the Fifa Under-20 World Cup.

Jimmy Mukeya scored a brace as Zambia eased past Malawi to end the hopes of the Young Flames. It was a fully deserved victory as they dominated the play in blustery conditions, and confirmed their status as arguably the team to beat in the competition having been the only side to go through the pool stages with a full haul of nine points.

Namibia sealed second spot as they claimed a narrow success over Comoros, captain Steven Damaseb getting the only goal of the game after 77 minutes. Comoros finished the match with 10 men when Mohamed Naib received a second yellow card late on.

You can follow all the action live on Friday with our stream on www.cosafa.tv or via our website, www.cosafa.com.