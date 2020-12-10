Uganda: 1,199 New Virus Infections Confirmed in 24 Hours, 12 Dead

The Ministry of Health have registered 1,199 new Covid-19 infections with 12 virus deaths as the number of confirmed cases on Wednesday rose to 25,059.

Nine of the 12 victims died between December 4 and December 5, according to the ministry officils.

"However, they had to be verified before reporting. The other three occurred today," the ministry tweeted on Wednesday.

The new infections are contacts and alerts from Kampala (414), Wakiso (252), Kabarole (75), Kasese (57), Masaka (49), Luwero (37), Mbarara (34), Isingiro (31), Soroti (27), Kabale (22), Kalaki (17), Tororo (17), Mayuge (13), Jinja (13), Bunyangabu (10) and Kalungu (10).

Others are from Mityana (9), Kamwenge (9), Apac (8), Kyotera (8), Kaberamaido (7), Kanungu (6), Katakwi (6), Iganga (5), Kakumiro (5), Mukono (6), Kalangala (5), Busia (6), Rukungiri (4), Nakaseke (4), Bushenyi (4), Kaliro (4), Mubende (4) and Kibuku (3).

The ministry said more infections were registered in Rubanda (2), Buyende (2), Sembabule (2), Mbale (4), Bukomansimbi (2), Kisoro (1), Mpigi (1), Kapchorwa (1), Mitooma (1), Ntoroko (1), Pader (1), Moyo (1) 1 Truck Driver from Malaba.

The development comes just hours after an investigation by Daily Monitor revealed that health centres and hospitals across the country are running out of space for covid-19 patients as cases keep surging.

Some of the health facilities in various districts that are running quarantine centres, have since stopped admitting patients due to lack of either beds or Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).