Uganda: 1,199 New Virus Infections Confirmed in 24 Hours, 12 Dead

9 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Monitor Team

The Ministry of Health have registered 1,199 new Covid-19 infections with 12 virus deaths as the number of confirmed cases on Wednesday rose to 25,059.

Nine of the 12 victims died between December 4 and December 5, according to the ministry officils.

"However, they had to be verified before reporting. The other three occurred today," the ministry tweeted on Wednesday.

The new infections are contacts and alerts from Kampala (414), Wakiso (252), Kabarole (75), Kasese (57), Masaka (49), Luwero (37), Mbarara (34), Isingiro (31), Soroti (27), Kabale (22), Kalaki (17), Tororo (17), Mayuge (13), Jinja (13), Bunyangabu (10) and Kalungu (10).

Others are from Mityana (9), Kamwenge (9), Apac (8), Kyotera (8), Kaberamaido (7), Kanungu (6), Katakwi (6), Iganga (5), Kakumiro (5), Mukono (6), Kalangala (5), Busia (6), Rukungiri (4), Nakaseke (4), Bushenyi (4), Kaliro (4), Mubende (4) and Kibuku (3).

The ministry said more infections were registered in Rubanda (2), Buyende (2), Sembabule (2), Mbale (4), Bukomansimbi (2), Kisoro (1), Mpigi (1), Kapchorwa (1), Mitooma (1), Ntoroko (1), Pader (1), Moyo (1) 1 Truck Driver from Malaba.

The development comes just hours after an investigation by Daily Monitor revealed that health centres and hospitals across the country are running out of space for covid-19 patients as cases keep surging.

Some of the health facilities in various districts that are running quarantine centres, have since stopped admitting patients due to lack of either beds or Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
President Akufo-Addo Wins Re-election in Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.