Tanzania Told to Identify Barriers That Block Women From Decision Making

Dar es Salaam — UN Women Representative, Hodan Addou has said Tanzania needs to identify specific barriers that prevent the most marginalized groups of women from participating in decision making positions, by taking intersectional approach to support their mobilization and active inclusion in leadership spaces.

"We can achieve incredible change, and inspire the next generation of the women's movement to continue advocating for their full and equal rights," she said..

She said this during the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) Tanzania National Chapter Inter-Generational Dialogue under the theme, "Strengthen the Women's Movement and Gender Equality Agenda through Intergenerational Linkages.

According to her, while Tanzania has undoubtedly made progress in advancing women's leadership, there is still work to be done to ensure that women are able to participate in the decision making process whether in public or private.

"This is particularly true for young women and other marginalized groups, including women with disabilities and rural women," she said.

The benefits of inclusive leadership are clear, young women are empowered to effect change, because they have demonstrated their ability to build the resilience of their communities, develop innovative solutions, drive social progress ad transform their societies.

They have challenged the prevalent social, economic and political barriers to their vision, voice and agency which is true for young women with disability, young rural women and other marginalized young women.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Permanent Secretary, Dr John Jingu said the Ministry has the responsibility to coordinate gender equality and empowerment of women by ensuring participation of women in various

leadership and decision making positions.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate all women who won in the just ended October 28 general elections where Samia Suluhu was appointed for the second time as Vice President, Tulia Akson as Deputy Speaker,and a total of 25 women were elected in their constituencies while another 113 appointed for special seats, and 39 Judges are women," he said.

He said by recognizing the importance of women in decision making positions as indicated in CCM manifesto section 231 (j), the ministry will continue to implement strategies to increase gender equality in politics to 50:50.

He said increase of women in politics will lead to favorable policies that support gender equality and ensuring gender is incorporated in development plans, budget and a peaceful society that benefits from division of resources directed towards social services, health, education, community development, women, children and the elderly

"Experience shows that when growing up girls need to see women holding leadership positions to learn and builds confidence," he said.