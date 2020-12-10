Seychelles' Central Bank Governor Recognised With Africa's Woman Leader Award

Seychelles' Central Bank governor, Caroline Abel, received an Africa's Woman Leaders award in a virtual ceremony, the Bank said Wednesday.

Abel said the award "comes at a time when the well-known statement - the true test of leadership is observed during a crisis - has never been more accurate, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic," a statement from the Bank said.

"It is not always easy, but having the support of a capable and dedicated team has provided the impetus and strength needed to keep on navigating through the ups and downs," added Abel.

Abel took the opportunity to call on other women working alongside her and in other sectors, particularly the younger ones, to continue working hard, to believe in themselves and to grab every given opportunity.

"A firm believer of inclusivity and empowerment, especially of women, I am confident that women in Seychelles and across Africa are capable of reaching great heights in their respective careers despite their many responsibilities and should seize moments of adversity, such as the current pandemic, to push themselves towards achieving their full potential," said Abel.

Africa's Woman Leaders Awards is an initiative of the World Women Leadership Congress and Awards as part of its engagement to celebrate and recognise women leaders across different regions globally. The award was presented virtually on Tuesday.

This is the second award this year for Abel after being one of the winners of the African Banker Awards 2020 in August.

Abel who is Seychelles' first female Central Bank governor, was appointed in the post in March 2012.