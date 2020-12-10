Seychelles' Central Bank Governor Recognised With Africa's Woman Leader Award

9 December 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles' Central Bank governor, Caroline Abel, received an Africa's Woman Leaders award in a virtual ceremony, the Bank said Wednesday.

Abel said the award "comes at a time when the well-known statement - the true test of leadership is observed during a crisis - has never been more accurate, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic," a statement from the Bank said.

"It is not always easy, but having the support of a capable and dedicated team has provided the impetus and strength needed to keep on navigating through the ups and downs," added Abel.

Abel took the opportunity to call on other women working alongside her and in other sectors, particularly the younger ones, to continue working hard, to believe in themselves and to grab every given opportunity.

"A firm believer of inclusivity and empowerment, especially of women, I am confident that women in Seychelles and across Africa are capable of reaching great heights in their respective careers despite their many responsibilities and should seize moments of adversity, such as the current pandemic, to push themselves towards achieving their full potential," said Abel.

Africa's Woman Leaders Awards is an initiative of the World Women Leadership Congress and Awards as part of its engagement to celebrate and recognise women leaders across different regions globally. The award was presented virtually on Tuesday.

This is the second award this year for Abel after being one of the winners of the African Banker Awards 2020 in August.

Abel who is Seychelles' first female Central Bank governor, was appointed in the post in March 2012.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
President Akufo-Addo Wins Re-election in Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.