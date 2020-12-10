Mozambique: Covid-19 - 47 New Cases Reported

9 December 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported a further 47 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, mostly from Maputo city.

A Ministry of Health press release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 239,810 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 646 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of the samples tested, 469 were from Maputo city, 54 from Sofala, 54 from Tete, 22 from Nampula, 21 from Maputo province, 15 from Manica, nine from Zambezia, one from Gaza and one from Cabo Delgado. There were no tests in Niassa and Inhambane provinces.

599 of the tests gave negative results and 47 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in Mozambique, since the first case was reported on 22 March, to 16,373.

Of the new cases, 41 are Mozambicans, two are Portuguese, one is Congolese, one Cuban, one British and one Pakistani. 28 are men and 19 are women. One is a child under the age of 15 and eight are over the age of 65, No age information was provided for three cases.

33 of the cases were from Maputo city and three from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province accounted for 77 per cent of the new cases. There were also ten cases from Sofala and one from Cabo Delgado.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 47 new cases are in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

The Tuesday figures confirm the trend to fewer tests being held, and fewer cases diagnosed. They also show that the epicentre of the Mozambique Covid-19 epidemic is in and around Maputo.

The Ministry release said that, in the previous 24 hours, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital and two new cases were admitted, all in Maputo city. There are now 39 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (32 in Maputo, two in Matola, four in Zambezia and one in Tete).

The Ministry also reported that a further eight people, all from Zambezia, have made a full recovery from Covid-19. This brings the total number of recoveries to 14,437, which is 88.2 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mozambique.

There are now 1,796 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, and their geographical distribution is as follows: Maputo city, 1,492 (83 per cent of the total); Cabo Delgado, 76; Maputo province, 68; Gaza, 53; Inhambane, 29; Zambezia, 17; Nampula, 14; Tete, 13; Manica, 13; Niassa, 11; Sofala, 10.

No deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours, and so the Covid-19 death toll remains 136.

