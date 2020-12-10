Mozambique: Spain Willing to Support Fight Against Terrorism

Maputo — Spain has said that it is prepared to provide all necessary support, including military support, to combat the terrorism affecting the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report on the independent television station, STV.

Spanish ambassador Alberto Cerezo expressed this willingness on Tuesday, at the end of an audience granted by Esperanca Bias, the chairperson of the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic.

"We have experience in fighting terrorism and we are willing to help Mozambique", the ambassador told reporters. "We are just waiting for the Mozambican government to tell us what kind of support it needs, and we shall be here for what is necessary".

He said the Madrid authorities have already made this offer to Mozambique, and everything now depends on the Mozambican government.

The Cuban ambassador, Pavel Hernandez, also met with Esperanca Bias on Tuesday, and said Cuba is not considering providing any military support.

Hernandez suggested a key to success would be cutting off the terrorists' sources of finance. Once the money taps were turned off, Mozambique would be half way towards ending the problem.

"The terrorists are using weaponry and communications equipment, and somebody is providing them with that material", he said, "It's important to find those sources and to interrupt them".

"Mozambique needs international support, because it's dealing with a global problem", he added. "We know that Mozambique has done all that is within its reach, but this is a problem that needs international solidarity. The SADC (Southern African Development Community) region, and the neighbouring countries in particular, have a responsibility here. We believe that together they will be able to solve this problem directly".

But no Cuban troops are going to land in Mozambique. "No military support is envisaged, and we have not received any request of that nature", said Hernandez.

Portuguese Defence Minister Gomes Cravinho on Wednesday began a three day visit to Mozambique, at the invitation of his Mozambican counterpart, Jaime Neto, and the situation in Cabo Delgado will be top of his agenda.

He is also expected to negotiate a new programme of bilateral cooperation in the defence sphere.