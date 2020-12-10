South Africa: World Prays That 'Ambition Summit' Will Put Paris Climate Agreement Back On Track

analysis

The planet is now set for four degrees Centigrade warming by 2100, not the two degrees Centigrade Paris goal, says France's ambassador to South Africa Aurélien Lechevallier.

The world's climate champions are hoping that a "Climate Ambition Summit" this weekend will start putting the planet back on track to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of keeping global warming at 20C. It will be led by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Chilean President Sebastián Piñera.

The Paris Cop21 agreement - the world's first universal climate control pact - committed all 195 signatories to restrict global warming to an average of less than 20C above pre-industrial levels by the end of this century, and ideally to cap the increase in global warming at the even lower temperature of 1.50C.

But instead, the world is on track for a 40C average increase in temperature by 2100, France's ambassador to South Africa Aurélien Lechevallier said on Tuesday in Pretoria. He was addressing a National Press Club press briefing about events to mark the fifth anniversary of the historic Paris Agreement. These include Saturday's virtual Ambition Summit, which hopes to accelerate momentum for major...