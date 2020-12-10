South Africa: SA Economy Is in Desperate Need of Some Good News - and This Week It Got Some

9 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

Following the better-than-expected gross domestic product numbers released on Tuesday, 8 December, Stats SA announced on Wednesday that inflation had eased slightly to 3.2%. The rand is looking perky too, strengthening to below R15 to the dollar. At last, all the main pointers are heading the right way, but can it last?

Economic growth better than expected, inflation down, and how about that mighty rand?

For the first time since the devastating coronavirus pandemic hit, all the main economic pointers are heading in the right direction, resulting in what might be described as an audible sigh of economic relief.

Nobody likes to look a gift horse in the mouth, but look closer at the numbers - they are not quite as buoyant as they may seem.

The inflation announcement was below the Bloomberg consensus by a fraction. The bad news was that food price pressures picked up further. Following 5.4% y/y in October, food inflation accelerated to 5.8% y/y in November.

That suggests that the rise in global food prices are filtering their way through to SA. This was counterbalanced by another drop in petrol prices.

"We think that the headline inflation rate will remain subdued in the coming months,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
President Akufo-Addo Wins Re-election in Ghana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.