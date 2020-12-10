South Africa: SA Economy Is in Desperate Need of Some Good News - and This Week It Got Some

analysis

Following the better-than-expected gross domestic product numbers released on Tuesday, 8 December, Stats SA announced on Wednesday that inflation had eased slightly to 3.2%. The rand is looking perky too, strengthening to below R15 to the dollar. At last, all the main pointers are heading the right way, but can it last?

Economic growth better than expected, inflation down, and how about that mighty rand?

For the first time since the devastating coronavirus pandemic hit, all the main economic pointers are heading in the right direction, resulting in what might be described as an audible sigh of economic relief.

Nobody likes to look a gift horse in the mouth, but look closer at the numbers - they are not quite as buoyant as they may seem.

The inflation announcement was below the Bloomberg consensus by a fraction. The bad news was that food price pressures picked up further. Following 5.4% y/y in October, food inflation accelerated to 5.8% y/y in November.

That suggests that the rise in global food prices are filtering their way through to SA. This was counterbalanced by another drop in petrol prices.

"We think that the headline inflation rate will remain subdued in the coming months,...