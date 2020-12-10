Zimbabwe: Khupe Used By Zanu-PF to Destroy Opposition - Ex Aide

EXPELLED MDC-T organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe has described recent re-calls on MDC Alliance councillors by the Thokozani Khupe led party as a Zanu PF strategy to decimate the opposition party, ahead of the 2023 elections.

MDC-T on Tuesday expelled MDC-Alliance Chinhoyi Mayor Councillor Dyke Makumbi, four Chinhoyi councillors and three Chegutu councillors claiming they no longer represented the interests of the party.

Four councillors in Masvingo were also expelled.

"What Khupe and her crew are doing is a complete decimation of the MDC in line with Zanu PF 2023 election strategy.

"Expelling people's representatives in the cover of the Supreme Court judgment is nothing but a Zanu PF campaign strategy implemented by the MDC T's leadership.

"By so doing, they have just condemned themselves to political oblivion come 2023."

The firebrand politician was speaking in an exclusive interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

Bhebhe said he was booted out of the MDC-T for being principled.

He is challenging his expulsion in the courts.

"I am currently being tormented for infusing MDC-T with pride and dignity and reminding its leadership about pride and dignity of the people's project.

"I have constantly reminded the MDC T leadership of complicity on the crime of allowing themselves to be used by the regime and therefore letting evil reign supreme in the only hope for Zimbabwe," said the former Nkayi legislator.

The MDC-T has so far expelled more than 160 MDC Alliance councillors and more than 30 Member of Parliament some of whose positions have not been filled.

The government has banned all pending by-elections ostensibly due to Covid-19 outbreak.