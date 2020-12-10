Tanzania: Mwinyi - Adopt Oil and Gas Laws From Mainland

Dar es Salaam — The Zanzibar President and chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has directed government authorities to adopt currently established laws and regulations governing oil and gas sector in Tanzania Mainland, including the Local Content Law and its Regulations, to ensure Zanzibar also benefits from the potential natural resources.

President Mwinyi said this during a courtesy visit by Board of Directors of the Association of Oil and Gas Service Providers (Atogs) where they held talks on various issues related to the oil and gas sector. The meeting was led by the chairman, Mr Abdulsamad Abdulrahim, and other Atogs Board of Directors including Ambassador Mathias Chikawe, who is the Vice-Chairman of ATOGS, Mr Jumbe Menye, Mr Silas Olang and Ms Esther Mmbaga. "It's imperative that the country under its newly launched 2020-2050 Blue Economy version benefits from the emerging sector," he said. He directed oil and gas stakeholders to establish an Association of Oil and Gas Service Providers in Zanzibar and reiterated his government's continued commitment to collaborate with the private sector players particularly the oil and gas players in the country.

He directed Atogs Board of Directors to organise capacity building programmes with a view to equipping various public institutions players such as the Zanzibar Petroleum Development Corporation (ZPDC) and the Zanzibar Utilities Regulatory Authority (Zura) with knowledge and skills on the oil and gas sector.

For his part, Atogs Board of Directors assured Dr Mwinyi of its keenness to collaborate with his government and other private sector players in Zanzibar in order to fast-track the country's economic growth through the oil and gas sector in particular. The Atogs Board of Directors proposed the establishment of the Association of Oil and Gas Service Providers in Zanzibar, which will be responsible for policy advocacy for the promotion of local content in the development of the oil and gas industry, and creating a trusted and credible network of providers to facilitate local and international partnerships.