Tanzania: Now Keep Your Pledge, Mwinyi, Seif Challenged

Dar es Salaam — Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi and ACT-Wazalendo chairman Seif Sharif Hamad reconciliatory gesture yesterday has been largely well received but political analysts said the two leaders will stand to be counted on delivery of their promise to unite and heal the country from its ugly past.

Mr Hamad's swearing in as the First Vice President brought out a mix of emotions as Tanzanians poured their heart out over its significance even as the formation of the Government of National Unity finally took shape following weeks of anxiety and uncertainty.

President Mwinyi and Mr Hamad speeches at the function weighed in on the huge task on their shoulders, seeking to reassure the public and respective bases of their commitment to change the course of the Isles for the better.

However, analysts said the two leaders must be ready to walk the talk to actualise the vision they were promising Zanzibaris. The GNU is a good start, they argued, but how they respond to the challenges ahead would be the real test.

Commendations were quick coming, with the US ambassador Donald Wright welcoming the decision by the two leaders to chose engagement over animosity. "Now the real work begins as the Government of National Unity comes together to heal wounds of the past while charting a brighter future for all Zanzibaris,' tweeted the US envoy shortly after the swearing in ceremony.

Dr Wright's endorsement of the Zanzibar GNU is a significant development signaling the US approval since the disputed 2015 elections and the repeat 2016 elections which were boycotted by the main opposition. Other commentators proposed some improvement to the constitution and laws to bind the unity of Zanzibaris.