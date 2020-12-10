Tanzania: Drama As MP Fails to Take Oath As Deputy Minister

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 said will replace the would-be deputy Minister for Minerals, Mr Francis Ndulane, shortly after failing to accurately read the content of his oath of office during a swearing in function.

Dr Magufuli announced the decision at the Dodoma State House shortly after swearing in 21 ministers and 22 deputies excluding Mr Ndulane who couldn't make it even after attempting three times.

Chief Secretary John Kijazi who presided the event directed Mr Ndulane to go back, get seated and relax in the drama that left everybody puzzled including President Magufuli.

Addressing the public later, Dr Magufuli said Mr Ndulane would be replaced with another appointment.

"I can see the Prime Minister looking at me carefully because together with him (Ndulane) they are the only MPs from Lindi in the cabinet," he said.

He added, "We will look for someone who could properly read the documents entering his office and unveil whether there are forgeries."

The Head of State congratulated the Kilwa North MP as he would continue serving as citizen's representative, noting that however, his master's degree in Science (Finance) will be investigated.

Earlier, deputy minister for Finance and Planning Mwanaidi Ali Khamis was forced to read her oath three times before making it after making errors of replacing the Swahili words for the Cabinet with the Revolutionary Council.