Tanzania: Drama As MP Fails to Take Oath As Deputy Minister

9 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis [email Protected]

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 said will replace the would-be deputy Minister for Minerals, Mr Francis Ndulane, shortly after failing to accurately read the content of his oath of office during a swearing in function.

Dr Magufuli announced the decision at the Dodoma State House shortly after swearing in 21 ministers and 22 deputies excluding Mr Ndulane who couldn't make it even after attempting three times.

Chief Secretary John Kijazi who presided the event directed Mr Ndulane to go back, get seated and relax in the drama that left everybody puzzled including President Magufuli.

Addressing the public later, Dr Magufuli said Mr Ndulane would be replaced with another appointment.

"I can see the Prime Minister looking at me carefully because together with him (Ndulane) they are the only MPs from Lindi in the cabinet," he said.

He added, "We will look for someone who could properly read the documents entering his office and unveil whether there are forgeries."

The Head of State congratulated the Kilwa North MP as he would continue serving as citizen's representative, noting that however, his master's degree in Science (Finance) will be investigated.

Earlier, deputy minister for Finance and Planning Mwanaidi Ali Khamis was forced to read her oath three times before making it after making errors of replacing the Swahili words for the Cabinet with the Revolutionary Council.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
President Akufo-Addo Wins Re-election in Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.