Namibia: Bank Windhoek Scoops Another Award

LONDON-based finance and banking magazine organisation, The Global Banking and Finance Review, has named Bank Windhoek as the Best Retail Bank in Namibia for 2020.

The award was given at the 2020 annual Global Banking and Finance Awards, where financial companies and banks are recognised for pushing for notable changes in the global financing sphere.

Established sometime in 2011, these awards reflect the ground-breaking changes within the global financial sector, including banking, corporate finance, tax and accounting, asset management, and mergers and acquisitions.

Reacting to the recognition, Bank Windhoek's executive for retail banking services James Chapman said the award is proof of the relationship the bank has with staff and customers.

"Our success is the result of the dedication, resilience, teamwork, and the tenacity of the Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group teams, who are committed to our customer-centric culture, as a relationship-driven bank," he said.

The bank said the award was given following assessments on staff knowledge, expertise, and overall performance.

Chapman said at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the bank's frontline staff selflessly served customers throughout the country.

"Through collaboration and being united as a team, we were able to navigate the storm and serve our customers while ensuring that the bank's wheels kept turning," he said.

Chapman added that, as the world readjusts to the new decade, Bank Windhoek will continue to align its strategies and priorities and apply data and analytics to product development, distribution, innovation, and improved customer experiences.

Last year, Bank Windhoek was also named the best corporate bank in Namibia by the Global Banking and Finance Review. The bank also won two other awards: the Bankers' Bank of the Year Award and PSG's Banking Review Report Best Bank in Namibia Award.

"With the support and trust of our customers and staff, as a Namibian bank, we are proud of the fact that we can rise above any situation no matter the circumstances. We are grateful for their support," said Chapman.

