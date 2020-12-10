Namibia: Land Sales On Hold At Walvis Bay

THE new local authority's councilors at the Municipality of Walvis Bay has put on hold the sale of land to give themselves time to sort out the shortage of land at the town.

The postponement came after the municipality put out an advert for the sale of 135 erven across the town which was planned for 7 December. The municipality was planning on selling 79 single residential, five general residential, 14 local business, one undetermined and 36 light industrial erven at Kuisebmond, Meersig, Narraville and town by way of private treaty. The condition of sale was that the erven were to be sold without any warranty on a first come first serve basis, next week Monday between 08h00 and 13h00.

The sale was open to anyone over the age of 18 under the categories of the general public, companies, natural person, close corporations, businesses and developers. The town mayor, Trevino Forbes, last week when answering questions from the media, questioned the sale that would have seen developers buying up most of the land, leaving nothing for the landless. "Those are the things we are looking at.

We already have a land problem in this town so we need to sort these things out before continuing with any more land deals in the future," said the mayor. He said the planned sale was put on hold for the new council to familiarise the land deals and ensure that the process is done in a just manner. Forbes added that the sale was an initiative of the old councillors and the new councilors will first have to study the proposal and ensure that things are done correctly.

"The new council can't just take up things left behind by the old council. If everything bad happens, you will come back to the new council and say it is because of you that these things happened," said Forbes.

As an incentive, the buyer was to pay a deposit of 5% calculated on the upset price with the balance to be secured by an acceptable bank guarantee within 21 to 90 working days from the date of sale. Alternatively, the buyer could settle the balance in 36 equal monthly installments to the municipality at an interest of 5%. Since 30 November residents camped outside the municipal offices at Kuisebmond with the hope to be the first to benefit from the land sales.

The Namibian understands that not everyone who was out camping was a genuine buyer but some were people paid by developers to hold space.

Last Thursday, the municipality announced on its social media platform that land sales had been cancelled. "Residents are hereby advised that the sale of erven that was to take place on Monday 7 December 2020 has been cancelled," said the notice with no further explanation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The land sale also irked the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement Walvis Bay which was planning on objecting to the sale of the land. The movement's head of housing and labour, Andemale Shikongo, said the organisation is displeased by the modus operandi with regards to the sale of land at the town.

"The land crisis should not be taken lightly. It is a very emotive and sensitive issue. We got a backlog of the list backdating 2002 of which most of these residents are finding it extremely hard to compete with property developers.

"The sale of these plots does not only economically discriminate against the first-time buyer but it creates rental slavery by property developers as the mode of this sale is "first come first buyer," he said.

Walvis Bay has since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic been working on plans to address the housing backlog at the town where an estimated 19 000 people live in backyard shacks.