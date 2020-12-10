Tanzania: 1961-2020 - Independence Anniversary-Ripple Effects of Tanganyika Independence in Zanzibar

BAKARI Faki Choum, 74, a resident of Bwagamoyo village, north Pemba says Tanganyika's independence which was attained in 1961 meant a lot for Zanzibar.

This includes motivating our struggle for political freedom, unity, and to a larger extent security.

"I remember the struggle for Zanzibar's independence was already underway in 1957. We were inspired when Tanganyika gained independence and the demand for political freedom gained momentum," Mr Choum said.

Mr Juma Haji Juma, 76, and Mr Suleiman Omar Khatib, 71, are other elderly with similar comments about the impact of Tanganyika's independence on Zanzibar. "Let us commemorate our independence. It is a celebration for all Tanzanians."

The elderly say the political, social, and economic developments being recorded in both Zanzibar and Tanzania mainland are arguably linked to Tanganyika's Independence, 59 years ago as the historical relations among the people on both sides of the Union has been cemented.

There were frequent consultations between leaders of freedom struggle in Zanzibar and leaders in independent Tanganyika, probably on how to increase pressure for political independence on the Isles.

Juma says that due to growing pressure, the colonists granted dubious independence on 10th December, 1963, adding "But we decided to overthrow the colonist- backed regime of Zanzibar under the Sultan, one year later- on 12th January 1964."

"After the revolution, late Abeid Amani Karume and Mwalimu Julius Nyerere started the initiative to unite Zanzibar and Tanganyika, resulting in the formation of the United Republic of Tanzania on 26th April 1964," Juma said.

He said that we should pay no attention to some people who plant seeds of discord between Zanzibaris and people on the Mainland. "Let us use the Tanganyika Independence Day celebration as an opportunity to strengthen our Union."

"I'm devoted to the Union, and believe majority people in Pemba do so. We must be proud of the unity and stability in the country and we must praise the founders of the Union instead of humiliating the past heroes who brought together Tanzanians as one people," Juma said.

The National chairman of Alliance of Farmer Party (AFP), Said Soud Said, said Tanganyika independence could be regarded as foundation for Zanzibar revolution because people in the cloves Islands were motivated to fight for complete independence.

He said it is sad when we hear provocative statements from some people like politicians people expected they would be in the forefront to protect union. He emphasised statements that may lead to breaking the union should be discouraged.

Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) was formed after the two founding political parties: Afro-Shiraz Party (ASP) and Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) merged have done a lot as a far as maintaining peace, unity, and stability of the national is concerned.

"Unity of this country is more important than the interest any politician. Challenges in the union should not be an excuse to divide us. Let us in the opposition discuss the union wisely, avoid using hate speech," Mr Said argued.

"We politicians should understand that our country risk falling into crisis and ethnic division if we fail to be careful when discussing the union particularly when talking about our grievances in the union." He challenged Tanzanians that while celebrating the 58th anniversary, it is important to remember and value the threat work done by Nyerere and Karume.

The Vice Chairman of ADA-TADEA, Juma Ali Khatib - said that it was important for the people to promote union and peace, prerequisite to the country's development, "We want the country to remain an Island of peace forever."

Ms Salha Omar, a housewife, resident of Daya village- Mtambwe, north Pemba said: "I believe the independence of Tanganyika and later Zanzibar aimed at uniting people. We should be proud of the unity and our work is to maintain it."

She said her son is a businessman in Dar es Salaam, and that is one of the many benefits of the Union and that many Tanzanians are enjoying the freedom to live and work in any part of the country. Tanganyika gained independence on Dec. 9, 1961, and became a republic one year later.

On April 26, 1964, it joined with Zanzibar to form the United Republic of Tanzania.