Tanzania: PM - We're Going to Work

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called a meeting that will involve all ministers and their respective deputies shortly after being sworn in by President John Magufuli in Dodoma.

Speaking shortly after the swearing session at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma on Wednesday, the Premier said a reason for calling the meeting is to plan how to discharge duties.

"Today, at 4:00PM we shall have a meeting ... we are going to work," Mr Majaliwa insisted.

Last week, President Magufuli appointed 21 ministers and 23 deputy ministers.