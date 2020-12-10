Ethiopia: China's Jiangxi Province Keen to Boost Economic Cooperation With Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Delegation led by Ethiopian Ambassador to China, Teshome Toga, today held bilateral discussion with the Governor of China's Jiangxi Province, Yi Lianhong.

According to a statement from the Ethiopian Embassy in Beijing, the delegation held successful bilateral talks in Nanchang city during a three days working visit to the province.

The two sides held "fruitful bilateral talks on economic, cultural and people-to-people cooperation," the statement added.

Through people-to-people relationships as the foundation of their ties, Ethiopia and China enjoy comprehensive strategic partnership and progressive economic collaborations.