Botswana: Bathoen Trust Signs Agreement for Mmakgodumo Dam Upkeep

Kanye — Bathoen Trust has signed a two-month contract with a local business person for the upkeep and effective coordination at Mmakgodumo dam.

The dam has over the years become an entertainment hotspot especially during the festive season and other public holidays.

Consequently, the area had become an eyesore as revelers left litter lying around.

In an interview, Bathoen Trust secretary Malebogo Modise refuted allegations that the Trust had sold the area without consultation with residents.

"We had a kgotla meeting on November 4 to update the community on our operations and during that meeting attendees raised concerns about litter around Mmakgodumo dam.

This was a genuine concern because illegal dumping of waste was not only a problem for the environment but was also a threat to animals that graze around that area and the fish in the dam," she explained.

Coincidentally, she said they received a proposal from a local business person to partner with the trust in ensuring controlled and coordinated access to the dam.

She noted that they treated the matter as urgent since the festive season had already begun and there had been an influx of people visiting the area for private functions.

"As a trust we saw the urgency of the matter and acceded to the request. The agreement is such that our partners will fence the area around the dam and has the responsibility to run the area for the months of December and January, and the contract is subject for review after these two months. The whole objective is to create a safe and clean family friendly environment with controlled movement," she explained.

Additionally, Modise noted just like previously, everybody had access to the area, provided they fulfilled the conditions set as well as the COVID-19 protocols.

She urged residents to attend kgotla meetings to have an input in community projects and for update on new developments.

"As a trust we do not operate in isolation because we have been mandated to take care of community property, and therefore our office is always open for contributions and advice," she said.

Source : BOPA