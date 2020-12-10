Botswana: Bathoen Trust Signs Agreement for Mmakgodumo Dam Upkeep

9 December 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kehumile Moekejo

Kanye — Bathoen Trust has signed a two-month contract with a local business person for the upkeep and effective coordination at Mmakgodumo dam.

The dam has over the years become an entertainment hotspot especially during the festive season and other public holidays.

Consequently, the area had become an eyesore as revelers left litter lying around.

In an interview, Bathoen Trust secretary Malebogo Modise refuted allegations that the Trust had sold the area without consultation with residents.

"We had a kgotla meeting on November 4 to update the community on our operations and during that meeting attendees raised concerns about litter around Mmakgodumo dam.

This was a genuine concern because illegal dumping of waste was not only a problem for the environment but was also a threat to animals that graze around that area and the fish in the dam," she explained.

Coincidentally, she said they received a proposal from a local business person to partner with the trust in ensuring controlled and coordinated access to the dam.

She noted that they treated the matter as urgent since the festive season had already begun and there had been an influx of people visiting the area for private functions.

"As a trust we saw the urgency of the matter and acceded to the request. The agreement is such that our partners will fence the area around the dam and has the responsibility to run the area for the months of December and January, and the contract is subject for review after these two months. The whole objective is to create a safe and clean family friendly environment with controlled movement," she explained.

Additionally, Modise noted just like previously, everybody had access to the area, provided they fulfilled the conditions set as well as the COVID-19 protocols.

She urged residents to attend kgotla meetings to have an input in community projects and for update on new developments.

"As a trust we do not operate in isolation because we have been mandated to take care of community property, and therefore our office is always open for contributions and advice," she said.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.