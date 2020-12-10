Ethiopia, Algeria Agree to Enhance Industrial Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Algeria have agreed to enhance their bilateral cooperation, particularly in the industry sector, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopian ambassador to Algeria, Nebiat Getachew and Algerian Minster of Industry, Ferhat Ait Ali Brahmi on Tuesday held discussions on ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

During the discussion, both sides highlighted the need to establish a working mechanism to further enhance their bilateral cooperation in the industrial sector.

Ambassador Nebiat underscored that as both countries are signatories of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), cooperation in industrialization plays a key role in technology exchange and advancing intra-Africa trade.

He also briefed Brahmi on the federal government law and order enforcement operation to end TPLF's impunity and bring perpetrators to justice.

Minister of Industry, Brahmi on his part noted that Ethiopia and Algeria enjoyed robust political relation both at bilateral and multilateral level but need to work further to improve economic ties for the benefit of their people.

Peace and security for one's development is critical, he said, adding that it is a primary objective of governments to enforce it.

Both sides agreed to establish and activate ministry-to-ministry consultation mechanism to speed up cooperation, it was indicated.