Zimbabwe: Afz Keen to Protect Forests

Columbus Mabika and Precious Manomano

The Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) is committed to safeguarding forests and other natural resources as part of its constitutional mandate, a senior officer has said.

AFZ Chief of Staff Supporting Services, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Nzvede, said this yesterday while launching the AFZ tree planting programme at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare.

The National Tree Planting Day is observed during the first Saturday of December each year and it marks the start of the tree planting season, which runs from the onset of the rains up to the end of April.

Air Vice Marshal Nzvede said AFZ endeavoured to care and protect natural resources of the country.

"As the AFZ, we are committed not only to safeguarding our air space, but also endeavour to care and protect our environment as a social responsibility to our people," he said.

"As a result of these outcomes, climate change has become a topical issue as the effects are increasingly becoming evident in all parts of the globe," Air Vice Marshal Nzvede.

"In our case, we have experienced extreme weather circles, including tropical cyclones and erratic rainfall patterns, these challenges have posed threats to the country's economic well-being and food security.

"The AFZ joins the nation in planting, care for, and conversation of trees as a way to ensure sustainability in the management and utilisation of our forest resources."

Air Vice Marshal Nzvede said afforestation was one of the key solution to climate change.

The tree of the year is the African Baobab called Muuyu and Umkhomo in local languages.