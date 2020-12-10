Zimbabwe: Trade Union Praises Nds1

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has praised the Government's National Development Strategy (NDS1) economic blueprint and the 2021 National Budget saying the country is poised to create employment and reduce poverty.

This rare admission by the opposition-linked labour organisation comes at a time when captains of industry and economic experts have described the NDS1, which was launched last month as a recipe for the country's economic transformation.

In a communiqué, ZCTU said the new economic blueprint is commendable as it has clear-cut goals and objectives.

"The NDS1 and the 2021 National Budget have clear employment creation and poverty reduction targets. The NDS1 also has a clear results framework and implementation matrix for better execution and accountability. This is a commendable move and a clear departure from the past," reads the communiqué in part.

ZCTU commended the Government for coming up with "a number of positive measures to enhance local capacity of the economy and to incentivise youth employment".