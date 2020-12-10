Zimbabwe: Eagles Unveil Sponsorship

ZIMBABWE Cricket franchise, Eagles, unveiled a hat-trick of sponsors ahead of the start of their Logan Cup campaign at the Harare Sports Club.

The Harare-based franchise, who are hosting Mountaineers in their opening first class match, received a major boost from their new partnerships with Decor Builders Warehouse, AVIS Zimbabwe and Alliance Health.

The country's domestic cricket season got underway yesterday with batters experiencing a difficult start in the four-day game. Eagles dismissed Mountaineers for 171 runs and were 44/4 at stumps in a match that was played under the threat of rains.

The positive development was the inclusion of three first class debutants in the two lineups after Eagles called in 19-year old Gareth Chirawu and Tanaka Chivhanga, who has been doing well on the South Africa club scene. Former Zimbabwe Under-19 skipper Dion Myers also made his bow with Mountaineers.

Myers, however, did not have the great start he might have anticipated after he was removed by fellow debutant Chivhanga for a single run early in the game.

He was the second wicket to fall after the Mutare-based outfit was sent in to bat first. Jaylord Gumbie (10) was the first to go off the bowling of Faraz Akram, to leave the scoreboard reading 22/2 with just seven overs bowled.

Mountaineers had a particularly bad day despite the heroics of their skipper, Kelvin Kasuza, who scored the tournament's first half ton. The opener found no reliable partner to complement his 70 runs. Tony Munyonga was the second highest contributor, with 24 runs under the belt.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Eagles debutant Chivhanga finished with fine bowling figures of 3-32. Tapiwa Mufudza also took three wickets and Akram had two wickets from his nine overs.

However, Eagles' innings stuttered from the onset and had lost four wickets by the time the match was called off due to bad light with just under 22 overs played.

They had lost top order batsmen Kudzai Maunze (3), Chirawu (0), Rodney Mupfudza (17) and youthful captain, Wesley Madhevere (16).

Veterans Regis Chakabva and Tino Mutombodzi will be looking to boost the innings today as Eagles seek to overturn the 127 runs deficit.

AVIS Zimbabwe sponsored the Harare based franchise with golf shirts.

Decor Builders Warehouse provided team travelling shirts, golf shirts and chinos, while Alliance Health played their part by providing track suits, tog bags and ties.

Eagles general manager Wonder Chisango received the donated items in the presence of the whole team on Tuesday.

Across the city at Old Hararians, Tuskers and Rhinos' match was delayed due to a wet outfield. Tuskers started off steadily with openers Prince Masvaure (12) and Takudzwanashe Kaitano (19) putting up 31 runs for no loss before bad light intervened on Day One.

Southern Rocks are on a bye and will only get their campaign underway next week when they square off against Tuskers at Harare Sports Club.