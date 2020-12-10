Sudan: Hamdouk Discusses With Saudi Counterpart Bilateral Relations and Regional Developments

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, received today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, his Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who conveyed to the PM greetings of his brothers in the Saudi leadership and their standing by Sudan.

Hamdouk who met the Saudi Foreign Minister in the presence of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ambassador Omer Manis, and the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Omer Gamar Eddin indicated the government's appreciation for the advanced Sudanese-Saudi relations, and the Saudi Arabia's support for Sudan in various international forums, specially the issue of removing Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, which will positively affect the success of the country's transitional period.

The talks tackled ways for the development of the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, besides a number of bilateral, regional and international issues, of which many of the views were identical, including Saudi Arabia's support for efforts to implement peace agreements in the country and encourage Saudi investments.

The two sides have also discussed prospects for exchanging of expertise and training for the civil service's cadres in the two countries, as well as the follow up of the outcomes of the Friends of Sudan Conference that Riyadh hosted last August.

The meeting also dealt with the importance of the security of the riparian countries of the Red Sea, in light of the conflict that broke out in the Tigrayan region of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The talks between the Sudanese and Saudi sides have also discussed the regional conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Libya, and the need to resolve these conflicts on the basis of non-foreign intervention, a peaceful solution, legality and international law.

Regarding the Renaissance Dam, the Saudi Foreign Minister assured the Kingdom's support for Sudan's position in the negotiations on theEGRD and the importance of dialogue to reach a satisfactory and binding agreement for all parties, as water security for Sudan and Egypt is an integral part of Arab national security.

Dr. Hamdouk, has sent with the Saudi Foreign Minister, his greetings to his Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his wishes for continued goodness and stability of the government and people of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.