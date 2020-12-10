Nigeria Idol 2020/2021 - Winner to Go Home With N50m

Africa Magic
Nigerian Idol
10 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The winner of the Nigeria Idol 2020/2021 season 6 talent hunt, is to go home with N50m worth of prizes and a recording contract.

The music reality show is sponsored by MultiChoice Nigeria.

Gotv announcing the prize on Wednesday @ Gotv Ng said "It could be yours! Audition now for #NigerianIdol and stand a chance of winning a recording contract + ₦50million worth of prizes.

"What are you waiting for?

The audition which opened on Nov. 29 would close Dec.13.

The reality TV series was aimed to search for young talented individuals in Nigeria with singing competition.

At the commencement of the audition, 30 eligible Nigerians are often selected for the show but only 12 contestants made it to final stage through voting.

The criteria for interested participants are "to record their 30 seconds video of them singing any song of their choice.

"Upload it to www.Africa magic.tv/Nigerian Idol.

"Must be between 16 and 30 years old to participate.

The show is powered by Multi choice Dstv and Gotv.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

