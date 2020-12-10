Tunisia to Host 2nd African Beach Games in 2023

6 December 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has been unanimously entrusted by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) with hosting the 2nd edition of the African Beach Games in the summer of 2023, the Tunisian National Olympic Committee (CNOT) announced on Sunday on its official Facebook page.

This decision was made during works of the ANOCA extraordinary general assembly, held in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), and was attended by CNOT President Mehrez Boussayane.

The 1st African Beach Games were organised on Sal Island (Cape Verde) in June 2019 with the participation of 42 countries.

