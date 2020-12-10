Namibia: Johannes Third in Valencia in Namibian Record Time

HELALIA Johannes underlined her status as one of the world's top marathon runners when she came third at the Valencia Marathon on Sunday morning.

In the process, Johannes smashed her previous Namibian record of 2:22:25 by more than two and a half minutes with a time of 2:19:52.

Peres Chepchirchir of Kenya won the race in 2:17:16, with another Kenyan, Joyceline Jepkosgei coming second more than a minute behind in 2:18:40 and Johannes third, a further minute behind.

The marathon delivered some superb performances from a top-class field, with the top six athletes all finishing below two hours 20 minutes. It was dominated by Kenyan and Ethiopian runners, with Johannes the only athlete in the top ten that came from another country.

She was followed by two Ethiopian athletes, with Zeineba Yimer fourth in 2:19:54 and Tigist Girma fifth in 2:19:56.

Chepchircher's winning time was the fastest in the world this year, while Jepkosgei's was the fourth fastest and Johannes the seventh fastest in the world this year.

The only other marathon runners who have set faster times than Johannes this year are Lonah Salpeter of Israel (2:17:45), Birhane Dibaba of Ethiopia (2:18:35), Brigid Kosgei of Kenya (2:18:58) and Worknesh Degafa of Ethiopia (2:19:38.)

The men's race was just as fast with the top five athletes all setting the fastest times in the world this year.

Evans Chebet of Kenya won the race in 2:03:00, with compatriot Lawrence Cherono following four seconds behind in second place.

Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia came third in 2:03:16, followed by another two Kenyans, Amos Kipruto (2:03:30) and Reuben Kerio (2:04:12).

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie, meanwhile, broke the half marathon world record by 29 seconds when he won the Valencia Half Marathon in 57 minutes 32 seconds.

In the process he became the first person to run below 58 minutes, after breaking the previous world record of 58:01, which was established by Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor in September last year.

The top four men all broke the previous world record, with Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda second in 57:37, Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya third in 57:49 and another Kenyan, Alexander Mutiso fourth in 57:59.

Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia won the women's race in 1:05:18.