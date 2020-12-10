Gambia Registers Two New Cases of Covid-19

8 December 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has on Monday 7th December 2020 recorded two new cases of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to three thousand seven hundred and seventy-two.

The new cases are male and female aged 26 and 41 years, respectively. Both of them sought to be tested because they intended to travel.

No new COVID-19 related death was registered and no posthumous sample was collected.

This is the 214th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. The Gambia currently has twenty-seven active cases and no person under quarantine.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said three hundred and seventy-six new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, he said five (3 repeats and 2 new) tests returned positive representing a positivity test rate of 0.5%.

He said none of the tests returned undetermined.

"Three COVID-19 patients newly recovered and got discharged," he said.

