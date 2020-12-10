South Africa: Three Injured in a Factory Explosion

Germiston — Three people were left injured following an explosion at a factory in Germiston this afternoon.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 15h00, a triage area was set up outside of the building. Upon further assessment, three patients had sustained critical injuries. Two were airlifted by medical helicopter to hospital for further medical care, while the other was transported by road to the hospital.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on scene for further investigations.

*THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH NEW INFORMATION SINCE THE INITIAL REPORT.