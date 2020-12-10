Ethiopia: Senior Military Officer Hostages Freed From TPLF Junta

9 December 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — About 1,000 senior military officers and officers, who had been kidnapped by the TPLF junta on the 4th of November were freed by an operation conducted by the National Defense Force and the Federal police.

National Defense Force Indoctrination Director-General, Major General Mohammed Tessema told ENA that the TPLF junta had kidnaped some 1,000 senior military officers and officers of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force after inviting them a dinner on the 4th of November.

The fugitive TPLF junta have been running with their hostages for about a month till they kept them at a place called Adet, which used to be a command base during the armed struggle, he added.

However, in a joint military operation conducted by the National Defense Force and the Federal Police, the senior officers and officers, including the Operation Deputy Head of the Northern Command, Brigadier General Adamneh Mengste were freed without any harm.

The TPLF clique was not able to withstand the military operation conducted by the defense force and police,, Major General Mohammed said, adding that the 1,000 senior military officers and officers have rejoined the army.

According to Major General Mohammed, the operation to hunt, arrest and bring to justice the TPLF junta cliques has been strengthened by the defense force and federal police.

