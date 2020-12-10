South Africa: Trips to Mars and Other Dreams - What South Africans Asked Google in 2020

analysis

Coronavirus, unemployment grants, pineapple beer, Kobe Bryant, Joe Biden, the Premier League, why cornflakes were invented and trips to Mauritius. These are the phrases that caught the imagination of South Africans in 2020, the year of Covid-19.

If anyone wanted to know what occupied the minds of South Africans during lockdown, Google's latest Year in Search is the place to start.

The report compiles the moments, people, topics, events and places that captured your attention this year, ranging from international stories to hundreds of top 10 lists, from pop culture, lifestyle, sports and music to news from almost 70 countries.

It goes without saying that in South Africa, and around the world, Covid-19 was top of everyone's mind in 2020, coming in at number one on the trending searches of the year.

Other trending searches included US election updates, the Sasol share price, Level 3 lockdown, load shedding and the cigarette ban.

What was clear was that, the pandemic notwithstanding, the love affair South Africans have with sport, celebrities and politics remained unchanged.

"South Africans are curious," says Alistair Mokoena, Google SA country director.

"We are obsessively interested in sport and current affairs. We have a hunger and thirst for...