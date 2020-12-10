Africa: Benin Revives Against Togo, Niger and Burkina Share Spoils

After losing 1-0 to Niger in the opening match of the WAFU-B qualifying tournament for the U-20 Total Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021, hosts Benin revived on Tuesday by defeating Togo 2-0 at Charles de Gaulle stadium in Porto-Novo.

Meanwhile, Niger and Burkina Faso shared spoils after playing for a barren stalemate.

Fearing a second defeat that could see their dream of reaching Mauritania 2021 shattered, Benin had an amazing performance especially in the first half. Charbel Gomez opened the scoring after 15 minutes from inside the area.

Gomez completed his personal brace at the half hour mark capping a brilliant night.

In the second half, Togo managed to impose their style of play, but without really threatening Benin goalkeeper Abiola Katchon, except forcing him to a reflex save at the 74th minute. The 2-0 score did not change until the final whistle.

In the second Group A fixture, there was nothing to separate between Burkina Faso and Niger. The 0-0 draw meant Niger topped the group on four points, one more than Benin. Burkina Faso who had their second draw has a couple of points, one more than Togo who trails the group.