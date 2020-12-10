Kenya: Workers in 20 Counties Have No Enhanced NHIF Cover

Workers in at least 20 counties do not have enhanced NHIF cover, even as Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says the government has formed a team to look into the grievances of medial employees.

Lack of the cover is among the grievances the workers have given for going on strike.

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has two covers: The mandatory contribution and enhanced cover. The former does not cover Covid-19.

In a presentation to the Senate Health Committee on Wednesday, NHIF said 20 counties have never signed contracts with it to provide the enhanced cover to their workers.

The county governments in question are Nairobi, Meru, Nyeri, Narok, Migori, Siaya, Vihiga, Mandera, Turkana, Homa Bay, Busia, Laikipia, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Samburu, West Pokot, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River and Uasin Gishu.

"NHIF has engaged county governments on the comprehensive medical insurance scheme. However, some have never signed a contract with us," the medical insurer said.

The NHIF added that eight other devolved units have not renewed their cover contracts.

These are Makueni, Marsabit, Nyandarua, Bomet, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo Kitui and Tharaka Nithi.

Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said some of the county governments that do not have such an engagement with NHIF have taken private medical insurance covers for their staff.

National health crisis

He cited Busia and Mandera, which he said signed deals with CIC insurance and Britam respectively.

"Laikipia county also has a comprehensive cover for its workers with Kenya Alliance," he said.

"We need to discuss the matter of disbursement of funds by the National Treasury so that we can pay our workers on time," the Kakamega governor said.

To avert a full blown national health crisis in the coming 10 days, Mr Kagwe told the Michael Mbito-led committee that the problems raised by workers cannot be addressed by his ministry alone.

He added that it was the reason he formed the multi-agency committee.

The committee comprises representatives from the Ministries of Health and Labour, the Council of Governors, devolved governments, the Treasury, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and Ministry of State for Public Service.

Mr Kagwe, who was represented at the meeting by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi, said the Public Service Commission would hold consultative meetings to identify the main actors for every matter raised.

"We believe the committee will find a lasting solution to the problems affecting the health sector," she said.

Dr Mwangangi added that the committee held a meeting to look into issues raised by health care workers on Wednesday.

She said comprehensive health insurance, a matter raised by the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), has been addressed.

"The CS has engaged the Treasury, the Council of Governors and some counties to expand the medical cover for doctors," Dr Mwangangi said.

KMPDU Secretary-General Chibanzi Mwachonda said the 14 day extension the union gave for talks is still in force and the earlier demands stand.