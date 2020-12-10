Ghana: Euroget De-Invest Presents Ambulance to Shep

8 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Euroget De-Invest, an investment company has presented an ambulance to The Samira Empowerment for Humanitarian Project (SEHP), as part of efforts to support women in rural communities to have access to quality healthcare.

Dr Said Deraz, Chief Executive Officer of the company, said the donation was in fulfilment of a pledge he made to present three ambulances to some institutions, adding that will complement the fight against the health crisis in the Northern Region, where many people especially women find it difficult to access healthcare during pregnancy.

Dr Deraz commended the effort of SEHP in providing basic needs of rural women and children to live a better life.

Mr Salim Ango who received the keys to the ambulance on behalf of Mrs Samira Bawumia said, the ambulance would help vulnerable women in rural communities to have access to quality healthcare when the need arises.

He commended the CEO of Euroget for his assistance and promised it would be used for its purpose while maintaining it to last for long.

