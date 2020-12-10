Gambia: Dembo Darboe Scores Hat Trick for Shkupi

Gambian midfielder, Dembo Darboe inspired his North Macedonian side, FK Shkupi to a convincing win after scoring a hat trick (all three goals) during FK Shkupi 3-1 away win over KF Pelister Bitola in their week fifteen fixtures of the North Macedonian First Division League played at the Stadion Pod Tumbe Kafe on Saturday.

The 22-year-old scored all three goals for his side in the 21st, 28th and 55th minutes respectively to inspire his team to a comfortable win against the Botola-based side.

KF Pelister Bitola opened the scoring in the game through Borce Manevski in the early 13th minute of the game which later turned to a consolation goal for the struggling Bitola side.

Brikama-born player Dembo Darboe has now registered 18 goals for Shkupi overall. Fifteen of those goals came this season in fifteen games.

Darboe also scored one goal in the Europa league after striking during their 2-1 UEFA Europa League qualifiers defeat to Nefti.

Dembo Darboe turned professional in 2019 after signing for the Macedonian top flight club from Senegalese side Ndiambour together with Pa Omar Jobe as both signed two-year contracts.

Darboe opened his account in the Macedonian league after scoring 12 league goals in two seasons for Senegalese side Ndiambour.

Shkupi are second in the Macedonian First Division League with 31 points, while Pelister are tenth with 12 points after 15 matches.