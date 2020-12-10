Gambia: GAF Eliminated in CAF Champions League Preliminary

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) were on Sunday eliminated in the CAF Champions League Preliminary round after they beaten 2-0 by Teungueth of Senegal in a game played at the Lat Dior Stadium in Thies.

The Gambian side dominated possession in the first period, putting pressure on their opponents from the start and gave themselves the best chances but could not break the deadlock as they ended the first half goalless.

The Senegalese side (Teungueth) opened the scoring through their center back Bassène Paul de in the 56th minute of the game, while Elhadji Omar Fall extended their lead in the 82nd minute to makes it a comfortable victory for the Rufisquois-based team.

The victory has earned Teungueth FC qualification to the next round of the African Champion League preliminary tournament where they are expected to face Moroccan side Raja Casablanca.

It would be the final preliminary encounter for a place in the group stage of the Champions League.