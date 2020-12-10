Gambia: GAF Eliminated in CAF Champions League Preliminary

9 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) were on Sunday eliminated in the CAF Champions League Preliminary round after they beaten 2-0 by Teungueth of Senegal in a game played at the Lat Dior Stadium in Thies.

The Gambian side dominated possession in the first period, putting pressure on their opponents from the start and gave themselves the best chances but could not break the deadlock as they ended the first half goalless.

The Senegalese side (Teungueth) opened the scoring through their center back Bassène Paul de in the 56th minute of the game, while Elhadji Omar Fall extended their lead in the 82nd minute to makes it a comfortable victory for the Rufisquois-based team.

The victory has earned Teungueth FC qualification to the next round of the African Champion League preliminary tournament where they are expected to face Moroccan side Raja Casablanca.

It would be the final preliminary encounter for a place in the group stage of the Champions League.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
President Akufo-Addo Wins Re-election in Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.