Gambia: Busuranema Gets New Borehole Project

After years of hardshipin accessing potable drinking water, the people of Busura Nema are in frenzy with the launch on Saturday of a new water project for the community.

The new project courtesy of BlaXit, Busura Holding and the Village Development Committee (VDC) is expected to end the community's long quest for potable drinking water. A sum of D200,000 has been earmarked for the project.

In welcoming the guests, Alieu A Faye, alkalo of Busura expressed delight to be associated with the launch of the new water project.

He commended the sponsors and the VDC for the leadership role in bringing the live-changing project to the community.

Also speaking, Julia Nyancho Kujabi, CEO and founder of BlaXit and secretary of Council of African Descendants (COAD), gave a detail background of the project, saying they're proud of their African heritage.

The project, she added, started when they visited the area and saw the need to help communities with development projects to at least attain some of their needs.

She indicated that through the support of their friends in the Diaspora, they were also able to donate some books to schools in the area.

"I'm upset when I saw that the students in the area don't have anybooks concerning black people. How can you reflect on yourself and be educated about yourself,if you don't read about yourself and don't see yourself reflected in the syllabusor within your reading materials." she added.

She informed that COAD was conceived as they felt that their historical family lineage still remained in Africa.

"Our ancestors were enslaved, never able to return, so we are completing the cycle to come home."

She further explained; "We need to find ourselves and a home and we found a village that have welcomed us as their own. We don't have a citizenship yet but we still want to belong to Gambian society. We still want to feel that we belong as we are trying to learn the language and culture and this takes time."

She also spoke about their many life-changing projects in the country, which she said, are all geared towards empowering local communities.

Lamin Sanneh, National Assembly Member for Brikama South, hailed COAD and partners for such initiative and also urged village members to maintain its sustainability.

"Many a time, we hear about project like boreholes in communities but they were not sustained and that became another challenge,"

However, the coming of the new borehole project, he believes, would significantly ease the daily nightmare people in the community face in accessing potable drinking water