Gambia: Bombada Eyes 1st Division Return

Bombada Football Club is eyeing a return to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League next season following their demotion to the country's second tier; season before last.

The Brikama based-club will be eager to win their matches to return to the country's top flight next season.

Coach Baboucarr Bojang and his charges will do all efforts to overwhelm teams to return to The Gambia's premier League after their relegation to the second tier.

Meanwhile, Bombada gained promotion to the country's second tier in 2013 after winning their Third Division League matches.