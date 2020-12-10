Gambia: MRC Launches Pats Project in Response to Coronavirus

Medical Research Council-The Gambia on Tuesday launched a new project dubbed- Prevention and Treatment for Covid- 19 Associate Serve Pneumonia (PaTS) in The Gambia.

The project seeks to ensure that they get people tested of Covid -19 in order to reduce further spread of the disease in compounds or communities at large.

It will ensure that people suspected of having the virus are given right treatment at their homes while patients that are very sick will be kept at the MRC or government treatment centres until they are discharged.

The project targets Brikama District Health Center and Bundung Maternal and Child health hospital.

The treatment will be performed in a form of drug trial by MRC workers using two types of drugs namely (Ivermectin and Aspirin)

The project will be rolled out for a period of two years to make sure that MRC and partners follow patients admitted both at hospitals and home until they are discharged.

Speaking at the launch at Brikama District Health Center on Tuesday, Lamin Sanneh governor of West Coast Region underscored the importance of the initiatives, saying The Gambia is a country where polygamyis widely practised by people, adding that family members also share many things in common.

"The Covid-19 globally has affected many people and The Gambia is not an exception. But with the help of the government and partners the country was able to respond positively to bring down the number of positive cases.

He went on to commend MRC-Gambia for the move, noting that the government can't do it alone thus the need for partnership.

Lamin Sanyang nurse Officer-in-Charge of Brikama District Health Center said their partnership with MRC dates back to years.

"This is the fourth project that we have been implementing in Brikama health center", he divulged.

Sanyang commended MRC-Gambia for the partnership and challenged Gambians to take Covid-19 seriously and believe that the virus is still here.

Dr Usul Effua from MRC, said corona virus has become a household name now, adding thatout of the many patients infected with the disease, close to 1.5 million people have died globally.

Meanwhile, the initiative is schedule to be launched at Bundung Maternal and Child health hospital on Wednesday.