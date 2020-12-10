Somalia: Mogadishu College Graduate Proves His 'Disability Is Not an Inability'

In Somalia, it's not an easy matter to personally develop when you have a disability.

Ismail Elmi Abdi graduated from Jobkey University and became one of the 997 students in the graduation ceremony.

Children with disabilities, however, face added risks of abandonment, neglect and lack of equal access to basic human necessities.

Ismail did not let his disability keep him from his goal of graduating from Jobkey University in Mogadishu. He received a bachelor's degree in Medical Laboratory at Jobkey University.

He became the first student in his department to be employed by Somali Syrian hospital.

"Today is the happiest day of my life I have graduated from Jobkey University with a bachelors degree in bachelor's degree in Medical Laboratory," he told Dalsan TV adding that "Being a person with a disability does not mean you cannot achieve your dreams,"

Living in Somalia has many challenges for a disabled person, including being excluded from mainstream society.

Many see only the limits of disabled people, not their opportunities.

"I thank my parents who encouraged and stood by me over the years," Ismail said.

Elmi said "disability is not inability," and he is preparing for graduate school.