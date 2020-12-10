Somalia: Keep Off Our Internal Affairs, Somalia Says Amidst Row With Kenya

Somalia has told off foreign diplomats over what it says was intervention in the ongoing row with Kenya

Speaking during the closing session of the Somali Partnership Forum, Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamed Abdirizak said the matter was between the two countries only.

"With regards to our bilateral relations with neighbours this is not a matter for discussion in this forum," the newly appointed minister said.

"Somalia respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighbouring countries." He added.

The minister's remarks follow calls by EU ambassador to Somalia Nicolas Berlanga for easing of tensions between the two countries and urge against 'exacerbation of emotions'.

"Please desist from declarations that could exacerbate emotions," Berlanga said. 'This should apply to Somalia and its neighbours and a declaration by Somalia to its neighbours."

Somalia expelled Kenya's ambassador late last month over what it said was interference in its internal affairs.

It went further Monday to announce new visa rules requiring Kenyan passport holders to apply for visas at its embassies departing from current practice where they receive visas upon arrival.