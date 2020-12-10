Somalia: Keep Off Our Internal Affairs, Somalia Says Amidst Row With Kenya

9 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia has told off foreign diplomats over what it says was intervention in the ongoing row with Kenya

Speaking during the closing session of the Somali Partnership Forum, Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamed Abdirizak said the matter was between the two countries only.

"With regards to our bilateral relations with neighbours this is not a matter for discussion in this forum," the newly appointed minister said.

"Somalia respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighbouring countries." He added.

The minister's remarks follow calls by EU ambassador to Somalia Nicolas Berlanga for easing of tensions between the two countries and urge against 'exacerbation of emotions'.

"Please desist from declarations that could exacerbate emotions," Berlanga said. 'This should apply to Somalia and its neighbours and a declaration by Somalia to its neighbours."

Somalia expelled Kenya's ambassador late last month over what it said was interference in its internal affairs.

It went further Monday to announce new visa rules requiring Kenyan passport holders to apply for visas at its embassies departing from current practice where they receive visas upon arrival.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
President Akufo-Addo Wins Re-election in Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.